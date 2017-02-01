PINEVILLE, NC (FOX 46) - Pineville Police are looking for a suspect involved in the armed robbery of a convenience store.
Police responded to the Sam's Mart Gas Station at the corner of Johnston Road and McMullen Creek Parkway around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday for a reported armed robbery.
When officers arrived the suspect had already ran off. K-9's tried to track the suspect's scent but were not able to.
Police described the suspect as a black man wearing a hoodie and gloves. He used a long gun during the robbery, according to police.
He got away with and undisclosed amount of cigarettes. No injuries were reported and there are no arrests at this time.
Police looking for suspect in Pineville convenience store armed robbery
