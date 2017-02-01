Police looking for suspect in Pineville convenience store armed robbery

- Pineville Police are looking for a suspect involved in the armed robbery of a convenience store.



Police responded to the Sam's Mart Gas Station at the corner of Johnston Road and McMullen Creek Parkway around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday for a reported armed robbery.



When officers arrived the suspect had already ran off. K-9's tried to track the suspect's scent but were not able to.



Police described the suspect as a black man wearing a hoodie and gloves. He used a long gun during the robbery, according to police.



He got away with and undisclosed amount of cigarettes. No injuries were reported and there are no arrests at this time.



