Black History month campaing moratorium lifted in black communities

- Community activist Andrew Fede has been fighting for transparency from the city and police since the shooting of Keith Scott

"People we're really concerned that they weren't hearing us and acting tone deaf to the things we were asking for," Andrew Fede said.

Fede, “Charlotte Against Hate,” The NAACP and other groups placed a moratorium on city leaders, keeping them from campaigning in black communities during black history month, until they listened to what the community was asking of those leaders.

"We really felt like it was insensitive coming into the communities to celebrate black history month, our culture, coming to our churches, attend our rallies while they haven't addressed the issues they promised us," Fede said.

These groups asked the city for three things:

To give The Citizens Review Board (CRB) subpoena power for people to be able to get documents not previously available to the public on allegations of misconduct against a sworn police officer. To address the concerns of discrimination against immigrant communities. To create a "hate crime" hotline.

The city agreed to move forward with a resolution for the CRB subpoena power and helping the immigration community.

"They were able to address our issues after a lot of negotiation, a lot of pressure, they were finally able to address these issues. And we felt it's time to drop the moratorium. We are going to keep our word and they can campaign in communities of color. If they feel comfortable," Fede said.

Fede is happy to hear the city council is finally listening and says the next step is putting all these resolutions on paper.