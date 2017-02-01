Getting Results: Stranger helps mother, 4 children who lost everything in fire Local News Stranger helps mother, 4 children who lost everything in fire A single mom in Rock Hill and her four children lost everything they own in a fire. Now, a complete stranger is coming to their aid.

When Kristin George looked at her burned out house, she thought of her four young boys and all that they’ve lost.

The pain was especially difficult for one of them.

“Thomas found a house key and took it off his book bag and threw it and had a complete meltdown because he didn’t need a house key anymore,” Kristin said.

A couple of weeks ago, the family’s home in Rock Hill was destroyed by a fire. Kristin had just left and the kids were in school when their house went up in flames.

Their grandmother broke the news to them.

“She told us that our house had burnt down. I was thinking she was playing at first,” Nicholas Oates, 10, said.

But the children later found out the house fire was all too real.

“It’s just been a real struggle knowing that they’ve lost everything.”

Things the boys used every day like clothes, a shoe, now among the rubble. Thomas did manage to rescue his stuffed animal, one he’s had since he was a baby.

But through the struggle a stranger emerged, getting results for the family. Emily Lacey saw Kristin’s story online. Emily is collecting cookware, household items, clothes, and toys for the family at her dance studio in Gastonia.

“My mom was a single parent. I have a brother and a sister as well. And understanding the struggle of daily life in general and trying to think of that struggle from the perspective of losing everything, it just broke my heart,” Emily said.

Kristin said she has been overwhelmed by the generosity.

If you would like to donate clothing, shoes, household items, toys, electronics, non-perishable food, hygiene products, or linens, you can drop the items off at:

Le Croix Academy for the Performing Arts





1122 E Hudson Blvd, Suite 2, Gastonia, NC 28054

Office phone: 704-868-4585

Donations can be dropped off anytime during operating hours:

Mondays 5:00-8:00pm

Tuesdays 4:00-8:00pm

Wednesdays 5:00-9:00pm

Thursdays 5:00-8:00pm

Fridays 5:00-7:00pm

Clothing/Shoe Sizes:

The four boys need pants and shirts ranging from size 8-14 and shoes in sizes 2, 4, 5 & 6. They also need school uniforms in size 10-14 (blue, black, or khaki pants and gold, white, black, or navy shirts). And Kristin is in need of medium shirts/leggings, pants size 10, and shoes in kids size 3.

A family member has also set up a Go Fund Me page for Kristin and her family.