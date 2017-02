Police: School janitor arrested after trying to meet minor for sex Local News Police: School janitor arrested after trying to meet minor for sex A school custodian is under arrest, accused of indecent liberties with a minor.

Timothy Shelnut worked as a janitor at East Burke Middle School.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office said it caught Shelnut during an undercover sting operation. They said he thought he was meeting with a minor to have sex.

However, when he arrived deputies arrested him.

The Burke County Schools System said it has fired Shelnut from his job.