NC Democrats submit bill to repeal HB2 Local News NC Democrats submit bill to repeal HB2 The battle over House Bill 2 continues as North Carolina Senate Democrats have formally submitted the first bill of 2017 - to repeal HB2.

Known as Senate Bill 25, sponsors of it look to repeal the controversial measure with no strings attached.

Mecklenburg County's own Jeff Jackson is one of those sponsors. Back in December legislators talked about a possible repeal but no action came of it.