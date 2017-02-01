A closer look at the bid to bring MLS to Charlotte Local News A closer look at the bid to bring MLS to Charlotte FOX 46 Charlotte is getting a closer look at the bid submitted to bring Major League Soccer to Charlotte.

- FOX 46 Charlotte is getting a closer look at the bid submitted to bring Major League Soccer to Charlotte.

Included was a rendering of what the new stadium would look like at the site of the current American Legion Memorial Stadium in the Elizabeth neighborhood.

Related: Official bid submitted to bring MLS to Charlotte

Marcus Smith and Speedway Motorsports submitted the bid without the city’s blessing but Smith told MLS officials that adding a franchise in Charlotte would be a perfect addition.

Charlotte’s got some competition; a group in Raleigh also submitted a bid for a franchise as did ten other cities across the country.

Mayor Roberts has said the city does not support the soccer deal.