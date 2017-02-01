A closer look at the bid to bring MLS to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - FOX 46 Charlotte is getting a closer look at the bid submitted to bring Major League Soccer to Charlotte.
Included was a rendering of what the new stadium would look like at the site of the current American Legion Memorial Stadium in the Elizabeth neighborhood.
Marcus Smith and Speedway Motorsports submitted the bid without the city’s blessing but Smith told MLS officials that adding a franchise in Charlotte would be a perfect addition.
Charlotte’s got some competition; a group in Raleigh also submitted a bid for a franchise as did ten other cities across the country.
Mayor Roberts has said the city does not support the soccer deal.