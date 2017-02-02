Death investigation underway after woman's body found behind building

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Police are conducting a death investigation in north Charlotte.
A woman's body was found behind a building at the 2000 block of Beatties Ford Road.
Once police arrived they found the body of an unidentified woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
They say they don't believe there was foul play involved. Medical examiners are conducting an autopsy.
