Death investigation underway after woman's body found behind building

Posted:Feb 02 2017 07:10AM EST

Updated:Feb 02 2017 03:02PM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Police are conducting a death investigation in north Charlotte.

A woman's body was found behind a building at the 2000 block of Beatties Ford Road.

Once police arrived they found the body of an unidentified woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say they don't believe there was foul play involved. Medical examiners are conducting an autopsy. 


 

