Authorities: 2 dead after fatal crash in Chester County

- Two people are dead after a fatal head-on crash in Chester County, according to the coroner's office.



The wreck happened on U.S. 21, two miles north of Fort Lawn.

The driver of a 2007 Chrysler 4-door was traveling North on 21 and the driver of a 2013 Kia 4-door, was traveling South on 21.



The driver of the Kia crossed over the center line and hit the Chrysler head on, killing the driver of the Chrysler on scene. The driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital where they later died from injuries, according to officials.

