Authorities looking for suspect in gas station robbery

- The Rowan County Sheriff's Office are looking for a suspect involved in the robbery of a gas station.



On Thursday, January 26, around 3:15 a.m. a man wearing a hoodie shirt and black bandana covering his lower face entered the Speedway gas station on Peeler Road.



The suspect went up to the clerk with his hand in his pocket as if holding a gun and three a red backpack at the clerk. The suspect demanded that the clerk put the money in the bag. Then the suspect ran from the gas station.



The sheriff's office brought in a K-9 unit but they were unsuccessful.



Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Ollie Greene (704) 216-8686 or Lt. Chad Moose (704) 216-8687.