Cheerwine celebrates 100 years

- Hundred-years-old, the soft drink, Cheerwine, is celebrating a birthday!



In 1917, the company started making its signature drink in Salisbury, North Carolina.



Founder, l.D. Peeler, was experimenting with soft-drink recipes during world war one. The wild cherry flavored drink was a success and was delivered all over the Carolinas by horse and wagon.



The drink was place in aluminum cans in the 1960's. And diet Cheerwine was launched in the 1970's.



Since the beginning, it has remained family owned and operated right here in North Carolina.



Today the family's fifth generation of children work for the company.



Great-great- granddaughter, Joy Harper, says they plan to continue the tradition for many years to come.



"We really credit our Cheerwine fans for our success, Cheerwine friends develop a since of pride for the brand and introduce it to al family and friends. And that's something we've really been thankful for," Harper said.



To celebrate 100 years, Cheerwine will be giving back to it's customers. Special winning cans have been randomly place inside of 12-packs. If you buy one that has the winning sticker on it, you'll wine $100.

