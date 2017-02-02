CMPD: 6-year-old involved in north Charlotte crash passes away

- A 6-year-old boy involved in a car wreck this past weekend has passed away, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.



Elvin Alejandro Suazo died as a result of his injuries at CMC, Levine Children's hospital on Wednesday, according to police.



A family friend of Elvin, Olvin Manuel Tejado-Salguero has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for his involvement in the wreck.



On Friday, January 27, at 4:40 p.m. officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Tryon and Craighead Road.



Medic responded and took Elvin to CMC-Main with life threatening injuries.



While investigating detectives found out that Tejada-Salguero was driving a 2005 Ford minivan southbound on North Tryon Street and ran the red light at Craighead Road.



Santana Baker was driving a 1998 Dodge Dakota pick-up on Craighead Road and was crossing North Tryon Street on a green traffic signal. When Tejada-Salguero ran the light, the pick-up truck hit the left side of the van. Elvin was in the back seat of Tejada-Salguero's pick-up and was not properly secured by a child restraint seat or seat belt, according to police. Detectives said they did not find a child seat in the car.



Detectives found out that Tejada-Salguero was not a licensed driver. He was charged with no operator's license, red light violation, reckless driving and misdemeanor child abuse.



Speed and alcohol were not contributing factors, according to police.



Tejada-Salguero remains in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office since being arrested for the original charges on January 27, 2017. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Detective Gormican, CMPD Major Crash Investigation Unit, at 704-432-2169.