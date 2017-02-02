Man dies after explosion in Cleveland County

- Family members say they are in shock after a man was killed in an explosion Thursday morning in Cleveland County.

Sixty-one year-old William Dennis Thornton was burning debris about 11 a.m. in his backyard on Stick Elliott Road when he was killed, according to family members.

They tell FOX 46 Charlotte that one of the piles had gone out and that Thornton threw a gallon bucket of fuel on to the pile, which exploded, killing him.