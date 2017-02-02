Gaston County sex offender arrested for being on school property Local News Gaston County sex offender arrested for being on school property A registered sex offender is facing charges after being on school property, according to the Gaston County Sheriff's Office.

Charles Loral Carr is charged with four counts of being a sex offender on child premises, two counts of failure to register as a sex offender, and two counts of failure to report a new address.

Deputies said Carr was on campus at Costner Elementary School in Dallas. He didn't appear to be lurking. He was seen picking up and dropping off a student, according to the sheriff's office.

However, Carr's behavior is still illegal because he is a sex offender, deputies said.

Carr is being held on a $100,500 bond.

The case remains under investigation.