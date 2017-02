- One man is dead following a trench collapse Thursday evening in Mecklenburg County, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The incident occurred at 5:29 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 along the 9100 block of Vagabond Road.

According to the 911 call, the accident happened at a construction site. An item fell on the man and killed him.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.