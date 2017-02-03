70-year-old woman charged with trafficking meth

- A 70-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with trafficking more than 100 grams of meth, according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.



The sheriff's office arrested 70-year-old Doris Jean Ingram during a search of her home in Newton off Little Road.

The investigation lasted over several months and led to the search warrant being obtained and executed at the residence.



The sheriff's office found more than 100 grams of meth, nearly four times the trafficking threshold, according to the sheriff's office.



Ingram was taken to the Catawba County Detention Facility where she was placed under a $60,000 secured bond.



She was charged with one county felony trafficking schedule II CS, one count felony PWIMSD Schedule II CS and one count felony maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance.



The investigation is still ongoing and additional arrests may be forthcoming