Police investigating officer-involved shooting in NW Hickory

Posted:Feb 03 2017 11:12AM EST

Updated:Feb 03 2017 11:40AM EST

HICKORY, NC (FOX 46) - Hickory Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened on 12th Street Place northwest in Hickory while police were executing a search warrant. FOX 46 Charlotte has a crew on scene and we are working to gather details.

The SBI is on scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available. 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories