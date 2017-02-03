CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - There is a heavy police presence in northwest Charlotte due to an armed robbery.
Around 10:30 a.m. on Friday officers responded to the 3400 block of Brookshire Blvd. in reference to the armed robbery at a T-Mobile.
Police said the suspect entered the business and demanded money. They left the scene in a vehicle.
Police say no one is in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Police looking for suspect in NW Charlotte armed robbery
CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - There is a heavy police presence in northwest Charlotte due to an armed robbery.