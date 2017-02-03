Police looking for suspect in NW Charlotte armed robbery

- There is a heavy police presence in northwest Charlotte due to an armed robbery.



Around 10:30 a.m. on Friday officers responded to the 3400 block of Brookshire Blvd. in reference to the armed robbery at a T-Mobile.



Police said the suspect entered the business and demanded money. They left the scene in a vehicle.



Police say no one is in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.



We will update this story as more information becomes available.