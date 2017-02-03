Police: Alcohol, drug use contributed to fatal single car crash

A man who struck a tree last week near Steele Creek has died, according to police.

Corey Scott Flynt passed away Thursday as a result of his injuries.

On January 24, officers with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to the 13900 block of Choate Circle about a single car collision. Police say Flynt was heading southeast at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his 2008 Honda Civic and ran off the road, striking a tree.

Flynt was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators say excessive speed is suspected as a contributing factor in the crash. Due to the damage to the car, police could not say if Flynt was wearing a seat belt.

Alcohol and drug use are contributing factors in the case, according to police.