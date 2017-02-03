Vance High School on lockdown due to police activity in area

- A Charlotte high school is on lockdown as authorities search for suspects wanted for stealing a car.

Officers were called about 11:12 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle in the 8100 block of Vinoy Boulevard that was actually stolen. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, three people stole the car, abandoned it and the took off on foot.

One suspect is in custody. Police continue to search for the remaining suspects.

As a precaution, Vance high school was placed on lockdown as police canvassed the neighborhood. The lockdown has nothing to do with the school itself.