Lancaster police search for missing man

- The Lancaster Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen on January 30.

John Wallace Washington, 59, was last seen around 5 a.m. Jan. 30. His home is located along Nichols Road in Lancaster.

Washington is described as a black male, 6'1" tall, around 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gold color jacket, blue jeans and a cowboy hat.

Officers said Washington may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on Washington's whereabouts is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at (803)-283-3313.