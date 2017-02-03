Lancaster police search for missing man

LANCASTER, SC (FOX 46) - The Lancaster Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen on January 30. 

John Wallace Washington, 59, was last seen around 5 a.m. Jan. 30. His home is located along Nichols Road in Lancaster. 

Washington is described as a black male, 6'1" tall, around 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gold color jacket, blue jeans and a cowboy hat. 

Officers said Washington may be in need of medical attention. 

Anyone with information on Washington's whereabouts is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at (803)-283-3313. 

