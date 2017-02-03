Man dies in hospital following shooting incident in Dallas

- A man died in the hospital Friday following a shooting incident just days before in Dallas, according to police.

The shooting happened at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the intersection of South Davis Street and East Carpenter Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to Caromont Regional Medical Facility with life threatening injuries. On Friday, the man was pronounced dead.

Dallas police said this case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Officer Marlow or Lieutenant Walls with the Dallas Police Department at (704) 922-3131 or (704) 922-3116.