Photo of the victim, James Price, courtesy of CMPD Local News Man suspected in 2013 murder ID'd, found dead in Chicago Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced Friday they've identified the suspect connected to a 2013 murder case that occurred at the former Verizon Wireless Amphitheater.

Officers said the suspect, Grayson Langdon, killed James Price on Friday, July 26, 2013 at the amphitheater located at 707 Pavilion Boulevard.

Detectives said information and evidence gathered during the course of the investigation led them to identifying Langdon as the suspect.

Further information confirmed Langdon himself was the victim of a homicide on November 13, 2016 in Chicago.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Hoppe is the lead detective assigned to the case.

The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.