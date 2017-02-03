Shots fired at light rail train in S. Charlotte Local News Shots fired at light rail train in S. Charlotte Authorities are investigating after someone fired shots at a light rail train Friday afternoon in south Charlotte, officials said.

- Authorities are investigating after someone fired shots at a light rail train Friday afternoon in south Charlotte, officials said.

Shots were fired at a LYNX light rail vehicle about 4:45 p.m. at the station I-485 and South Boulevard, according to a representative from the City of Charlotte. One the trains windows was damaged, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Fortunately no one was hurt.

Passengers tell FOX 46 Charlotte that the incident caused delays in their travel plans. The light rail is back to normal services, according to CMPD.

CATS is working with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police in the investigation.

Look for updates on this story.