Vigil held for Jabari Stewart as search for his killer continues Local News Vigil held for Jabari Stewart as search for his killer continues The search continues for Jabari Stewart's killer after he was murdered in Charlotte on January 4th, 2016.

Saturday night family and friends came out to Marshall Park to hold a candlelight vigil in his owner.

"He was basically the family support system," said his brother-in law, Anthony Warren. "We want to know what person took his life because Jabari loved everyone and we didn't know of any person that didn't like Jabari. We just think someone took advantage of him and killed him in his home."

Police say the murder happened at Jabari's home at Stonefort Court in North Charlotte just after 7 p.m.

"He was just a good person. Everybody loved him, we loved him and we miss him," said Warren.

And as a month has gone by since his death there's hope that a man that made friends so easily will have justice soon

"He just wanted to help others and he had a kind heart. If you shook his hand that was a deal for a friendship and we know that and that what we miss and that's why we want to find out what happened to him," said Warren.