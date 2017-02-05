Woman shot in the leg in northwest Charlotte, taken to the hospital

By: Jenyne Donaldson, Web Staff

Posted:Feb 05 2017 06:54PM EST

Updated:Feb 05 2017 07:10PM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - One woman was taken to the hospital Sunday following a shooting incident in northwest Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. 

The shooting happened outside a home on Allenbrooke Drive. 

Police tell FOX 46 Charlotte the shooting was drug related. They say one house was shot and a home next door was also hit. 

One woman was shot in the ankle and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

CMPD believes more than 25 shots were fired in the neighborhood. They say it's very unusual for this area. 

