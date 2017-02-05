Woman shot in the leg in northwest Charlotte, taken to the hospital

- One woman was taken to the hospital Sunday following a shooting incident in northwest Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The shooting happened outside a home on Allenbrooke Drive.

#breaking Woman was shot outside a home on Allenbrook Dr. Dozens of shell casings also on Tanglebriar @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/CUxThktcAg — JenyneDonaldsonFox46 (@JenyneDonaldson) February 5, 2017

Police tell FOX 46 Charlotte the shooting was drug related. They say one house was shot and a home next door was also hit.

One woman was shot in the ankle and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

CMPD believes more than 25 shots were fired in the neighborhood. They say it's very unusual for this area.

Check back for updates.