Silver Alert issued for missing Iredell County man

- The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, Foy Lee Watson.

The 72-year-old was last seen along Horseshoe Loop in Statesville.

Watson is described as a white male, 5'4" tall, and 148 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes, police say.

Watson was last seen wearing a camouflage hat, blue hoodie jacket, gray shirt with white stripes, and gray jogging pants.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Foy Lee Watson, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Foy Lee Watson should call Deputy K. Hall at the Iredell County Sheriff's Department at 704-878-3180.