Man involved in January motorcycle crash dies

- A man who was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash last month in Charlotte has passed away, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Dillon Perry was traveling on Ballantyne Commons Parkway the night of January 18 when authorities say he lost control of his motorcycle, slid off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Perry was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life threatening injuries. Police say he passed as a result of his injuries on February 3.

Investigators say Perry was traveling at a high rate of speed and that speed and alcohol are contributing factors in the crash.