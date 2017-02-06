One person in custody after three people stabbed in Lincoln County

One person is in custody after three people were stabbed in a home on River Hill Trail in Lincolnton overnight, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said around 12 a.m. they were dispatched to a house after the Lincoln Co. Communications Center received a call that a stabbing had occurred during a domestic dispute.

Upon arrival, deputies found two women and a man with stab wounds.

The suspect, identified as Brandon Lashan Lineberger, 28, was taken into custody without incident.

According to witnesses, Lineberger and Aimee Nicole Ford, 34, got into an argument.

Lineberger allegedly began stabbing Ford while they were inside a small laundry room. Annette Lorraine Craft, 45, Lineberger’s mother, tried to intervene and was cut on the hand.

At that point William Dale Carte, Jr., 57, attempted to get the knife away from Lineberger and was stabbed multiple times.

The suspect and victims all lived at the River Hill Trail address, deputies said.

Two of the victims, Craft and Carte were transported Caramont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia where they were treated and released.

Ford was airlifted to CHS-Main in Charlotte where she is listed in critical condition.

Lineberger is charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious Injury. He is being held in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $600,000 secured bond.