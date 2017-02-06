UNC Charlotte student, boyfriend killed by suspected drunk driver

- Two teenagers were killed in a head-on crash overnight in Lumberton, according to police.

The crash occurred just before 1:00 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6 on Hwy 74 near 41 South.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 1989 Oldsmobile, driven by Broderick Jones, 38, had been traveling east in the west bound lane.

Police said Jones’ vehicle had struck a 2005 Ford focus driven by Dana Michelle Wilson, 18, of Wilmington. Wilson and her passenger, Ryan Michael Menke, 18, were pronounced dead on scene.

A friend of Wilson told FOX 46 Charlotte Wilson and Menke were a couple. Wilson was a freshman at UNC-Charlotte.

Jones was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton and later flown out to another hospital for treatment. Police said his injuries are life-threatening at this time.

Both vehicles were destroyed in the crash and alcohol is suspected to be a factor.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call Officer Cedrique Bridges at (910) 671-3845, as the investigation is ongoing.