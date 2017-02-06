Student brings unloaded handgun on Cabarrus County school bus

- The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they discovered a student was carrying an unloaded handgun on the school bus.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday, February 6. Deputies said they received a call stating a male juvenile student was on a Cabarrus County School bus with a handgun.

The school bus was intercepted by deputies on Flowes Store Road and an unloaded handgun was found in the backpack of a student from Central Cabarrus High School.

No word on the age of the student, or which grade they’re in at this time.

According to the sheriff’s office, there is no indication that the student has made threats toward any other students or school faculty.

This investigation remains open and ongoing.