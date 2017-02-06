Hickory man pleads guilty to 2013 beating death of his wife

- A Hickory man will serve at least 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder for the November 2013 beating death of his wife.

Marvin Antonio Hill, 40, was sentenced to an active prison term of 17 to 22 years in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections during Catawba County Superior Court on Monday, Feb. 6.

Hill originally entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder in Oct. 5, 2015, but sentencing was postponed until the victim’s family could be present.

During that recess, court officials said Hill filed a motion to have the plea withdrawn, citing his confusion about the agreement that he signed under oath as well as an alleged ineffective assistance of counsel regarding the possible punishment that could have been imposed by the Court. The defendant’s motion to withdraw his guilty plea was granted on Dec. 15, 2015.

Hill’s guilty plea on Monday to second-degree murder stemmed from the November 2013 death of his wife, Louver Hill.

Deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Miami Street in Hickory on Nov. 10, 2013, finding 36-year-old Louver Hill dead in the back bedroom of the home after noticing both the kitchen and bedroom areas to be in disarray.

Marvin Hill, who was at the home when officers arrived, initially admitted to pushing his wife, causing her to fall. He later told officers that he had returned from the store and engaged in a verbal argument with Louver that escalated into a physical altercation. He then claimed that she slipped, fell and hit her head, which knocked her unconscious.

Investigation revealed that the victim had been severely beaten in another area of the home then dragged into the bedroom where she was found. It also appeared that someone had attempted to clean up the scene of the altercation.

An autopsy of Louver Hill’s body at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem revealed at least three distinct blows to the head area, ruling out accidental death from a fall. The cause of her death was listed as blunt force trauma.

Louver Hill’s mother, Annette Bolden, addressed the court after Marvin Hill entered the guilty plea.

“I hurt every day; I won’t forget this because she came from me,” Bolden said. “I just need to tell Marvin I forgive him. I forgive him, but I’ll never forget. My heart just cries out, even for Marvin, a young black man who had so much potential. I forgive you, Marvin, but I pray for you, that God will keep and sustain you as He has sustained me.”