Man shot by officer after stealing Humvee in Lincolnton

FOX 46 Charlotte is learning more about the moments before a Lincolnton police officer shot a man early Saturday morning.

Police said the suspect, Brian Brittian, 32, stole a military Humvee and ran into several vehicles before being shot by a police officer.

The incident all began at the National Guard Armory.

“Nothing was disturbed inside the Armory. It looked like he kicked in the window, walked in and opened the door on the Humvee. We don’t have keys to the Humvee. We have locking mechanisms,” Staff Sergeant Matthew Craig said.

Staff Sergeant Craig said they do not have security outside the building, but they do inside.

“As of now, everything has been found to be accordance with our security protocol. We’ll be reassessing those protocols just to double check and make sure there’s nothing we can do better,” Craig explained.

Brittain is facing multiple felonies including assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Craig said although he hasn’t seen anything like this in his nearly five years at the Armory, he’s not completely surprised.

“Living in today’s world, a lot of us have been down range and we know the world isn’t necessarily a beautiful place all the time and this is unfortunate and just something we will have to deal with,” he said.

As for the officer who shot the suspect, he has been treated and released from the hospital and will remain in administrative leave while SBI conducts their investigation.