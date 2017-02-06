FOX46 Closer Look: How law enforcement tracks sex offenders Local News FOX46 Closer Look: How law enforcement tracks sex offenders On February 2nd, FOX 46 Charlotte reported a registered sex offender was arrested in Gaston County for being on school property. Deputies said Charles Carr was at Costner Elementary School because he has a student there and was just picking up and dropping off the student.

Carr is facing multiple charges which include failure to register as a sex offender and failure to report a new address.

Now, FOX 46 Charlotte is taking a closer look at how law enforcement keeps residents safe from sex offenders.

"We can show up at any given time," said David Vallas, a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputy.

There are more than 1,000 sex offenders registered in Mecklenburg County.

"Reasons why we would do a check would be change of address. We go out there immediately to check up on that. And if it's a new person.”

The sheriff updates the registry and keeps tabs on registered sex offenders within the county.

In Mecklenburg County, deputies said they check up on offenders four times a year and every 90 days for the worst offenders.

"It's real-time. As soon as the person comes in, it's put into the system right then and there."

But part of the work falls on the offender.

"It's the responsibility of the individual offender to come in within three days of change of address to do their changes."

If they don't register or don't update their address, it's a felony.

"There are a lot of people who want to get off this registry. They're helping themselves when they're doing what they're supposed to be doing."

In the case the registered sex offender is a parent of a CMS student, the person may go to the school for a parent-teacher conference or to pick up or drop off the student only after giving the principal a written letter of his or her status as a registered sex offender and having received written permission from the principal.

"They have to notify - at least with CMS - that they're coming to the school."

You can find out if sex offenders live in your area, by visiting this website: http://sexoffender.ncsbi.gov/ or downloading this app: http://sexoffender.ncsbi.gov/mobile.aspx