Statesville man charged with murder in December deadly shooting

A Statesville man is charged with murder in connection to a December 2016 deadly shooting in Salisbury, according to police.

Jamar Rahmel Robinson, 28, of Statesville, is charged with killing Albert Brice Shelton Jr.

Police said Robinson was taken into custody at his home in Statesville.

On Dec. 17, 2016, Salisbury police responded to the 700 block of Victory Street in reference to a cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, they discovered Shelton Jr. had been shot. He died on scene.

Robinson is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He’s currently being held at the RC Detention Center without bond. His first court appearance is set for February 9, 2017.