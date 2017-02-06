Get Out Alive: Surviving an active shooter situation

- How would you get out alive if an active shooter came into your place of worship?

“You can either go around thinking it’ll never happen to you, or you can try to get as much information, learn as much as you can and pray that it never does happen to you, as far as I’m concerned,” Calvin Cox said.

Cox is asking himself this questions along with others at a local Charlotte church.

“Most of us have never been in that situation,” Cox said.

“The worst-case scenario is when the killer or gunman actually comes into the room,” CMPD Officer Jonathan Frisk said. “We want people to be aware.”

Officer Frisk teaches active shooter classes across the Queen City at a time when tragedy continues to strike where you least expect it.

“We want to make people aware of their surroundings, that if you face somebody that comes into a grocery store or into the mall or into your place of worship, that if you’re aware that somebody has a gun, that you’ve got to take some sort of action,” Officer Frisk said.

For Frisk, it’s all about ABCs. It starts with avoiding the shooter.

“We want people to get out. That’s the first thing when we talk about avoid,” he said.

If you can’t avoid, there’s Plan B -- barricade.

“And what we tell people is to wrap this as tight as you can,” Officer Frisk said.

Officer Frisk showed the group how to wrap a common Ethernet cable around the doorknob to lock out the shooter.

“You get a little bit of a gap in that door right there, but that’s about the only play you’re going to really get,” he said.

If that fails, he said it’s time to counter.

“At this point, the slide cannot go back, therefore, the next round cannot come into the chamber,” he said. “We want everybody else in that room to attack that person who came in to shoot people.”

The last resort, grabbing an active shooter’s gun, is easier said than done.

“I can’t say how I would react or how anyone would react. That’s a difficult question,” an attendee said.

That is why Officer Frisk is teaching what he knows best.

“We’re here to make people aware, not to be scared, just aware,” he explained.

To those who are ready to get out alive.

If you would like to take part in Active Shooter Training, contact Officer Frisk at Jfrisk@cmpd.org