Young woman attacked in Plaza-Midwood, people in the area concerned Local News Young woman attacked in Plaza-Midwood, people in the area concerned A young woman narrowly escaped being robbed when her car was blocked in a parking lot while another person jumped out and tried to break in her car.

A young woman narrowly escaped being robbed when her car was blocked in a parking lot while another person jumped out and tried to break in her car.

The attempted robbery happened in a Plaza-Midwood parking lot Saturday night. The manager of a store nearby said this has happened before and employees working in the area don’t feel safe.

“People are starting to become afraid,” a resident said.

A manager who works at a store nearby said incidents like the one that happened Saturday are happening more often.

“It’s been a couple of incidents that have happened within the last couple months because of lighting…attempted robberies or successful robberies,” the manager explained.

According to a police report, a 24-year-old woman was trying to leave a parking lot when a vehicle pulled out in front of her blocking her in. Another person who was hiding ran up to her car, tried to break the window and yanked her door handle so hard it broke. She was able to get away and wasn’t injured.

“I park back here all the time. There are a lot of restaurants nearby so this is a spot where there’s a few spots open when everything else is full,” another resident said.

The manager said suspects target the parking lot because they can easily get away.

“Yeah I’ve heard of like violence more so right around here because there’s bars and stuff and there’s been like shootings and people getting robbed and whatnot,” a resident said.

She said upticks in crime happen in waves and people are just making a big deal out of it but she’ll be taking more precaution when she parks.

“Yeah I mean knowing that that happened right here, I definitely will think about it next time I’m here. And I’m usually alone like meeting someone, so it’s definitely something to think about and be extra careful,” she said.

The neighborhood watch coordinator told FOX 46 Charlotte they’re working on hosting a business district centric safety forum with CMPD, allowing officers to share best practices and preventative techniques with employees in the area.