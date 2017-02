Puppies stolen from nursery in Monroe Local News Puppies stolen from nursery in Monroe Puppies stolen in the middle of the night.

- Puppies stolen in the middle of the night.

According to the owner, someone broke into Hyatt's Golden Nursery in Monroe overnight. She said the mom’s 3-week-old litter and another 8-week-old puppy were taken.

You can help get results by calling the nursery at (704) 301-1270 if you know anything.

A reward is being offered for information on the puppies’ whereabouts.