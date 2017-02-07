Authorities: Gun found in student's backpack on Cabarrus Co. school bus

Posted:Feb 07 2017 08:40AM EST

Updated:Feb 07 2017 08:42AM EST

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC (FOX 46) - A handgun was found in a student's backpack on a Cabarrus County School bus, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office.

The bus was intercepted by deputies on Flowes Store Road and an unloaded handgun was found in the backpack of a male juvenile student from Central Cabarrus High School.

Deputies began an investigation and at this time there is no indication that the student made any threats toward any other student or school faculty, according to the sheriff's office.

 

