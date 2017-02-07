Authorities: Gun found in student's backpack on Cabarrus Co. school bus

- A handgun was found in a student's backpack on a Cabarrus County School bus, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office.

The bus was intercepted by deputies on Flowes Store Road and an unloaded handgun was found in the backpack of a male juvenile student from Central Cabarrus High School.



Deputies began an investigation and at this time there is no indication that the student made any threats toward any other student or school faculty, according to the sheriff's office.



