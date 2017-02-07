Police: Man dies after falling out of truck bed while working

- A man hit his head and died after falling out of the bed of a truck while on the job, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.



Officers were called out to the 500 block of Skipwith Place in reference to an assist with Medic on Monday around 10:55 a.m.



When officers arrived they found Jeffery Roger Latka in the roadway with head injuries. He was taken to CMC by Medic where he was later pronounced dead.



While investigating officers discovered that Latka was being driven around in the bed of a 2011 K350 Silverado along with co-worker, Trevor Michael Corsaut, according to police.



John Russell Murphy was driving the truck and the three of them were employed by and working for Little Mountain Builders.



Police said the three men were working on S. Tryon Street between the 5000-5200 block. The truck was heading northbound and Latka and Corsaut were setting out traffic cones in the right hand lane of travel.



When they were done Murphy made a right turn onto Skipwith Place and traveled to the intersection of Grapevine Drive.



When Murphy reached the intersection he did a three point turn so they could go back to S. Tryon Street. After turning around Murphy accelerated and Latka, who was standing on the tailgate, fell out of the bed of the truck along with a piece of equipment, according to police.



Latka landed on the roadway, hitting his head on the curb. Medic arrived shortly after and took Latka to CMC with life threatening injuries, according to police.



Latka was pronounced dead around 2:26 p.m. at CMC from injuries sustained in the crash, according to police.



Police said early investigation shows that alcohol, drugs and speed were not factors in the crash. Murphy was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. Corsaut was not injured either.



At this time no charged have been filed. This is an ongoing, active investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the CMPD Major Crash Investigation Unit at 704-432-2169.