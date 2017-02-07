EMS: Ambulance hijacked by father of 4-year-old patient in Gaston Co.

- An ambulance was hijacked by a patients father and ended up on I-85 North in Gaston County, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

State Troopers other local law enforcement on the scene of a hijacked ambulance at 85N mm 22. Passenger threatened driver to change route pic.twitter.com/Hm3JxMn56J — Brian Christiansen (@BrianFox46) February 7, 2017

The father of the 4-year-old patient in the ambulance hijacked the vehicle and ended up on I-85, according to EMS.



Two paramedics and one EMT were on board. The father and his 4-year-old son were not injured. EMS said the paramedics are emotionally shaken up.



EMS said the suspect would not let paramedics get back on the radio in the ambulance, but they were able to get an initial call out for help over the radio. Dispatch was able to track the ambulance's GPS.



This is a developing story and we will continue to update as more information becomes available.