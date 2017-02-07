EMS: Ambulance hijacked by father of 4-year-old patient in Gaston Co.

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - An ambulance was hijacked by a patients father and ended up on I-85 North in Gaston County, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The father of the 4-year-old patient in the ambulance hijacked the vehicle and ended up on I-85, according to EMS.

Two paramedics and one EMT were on board. The father and his 4-year-old son were not injured. EMS said the paramedics are emotionally shaken up.

EMS said the suspect would not let paramedics get back on the radio in the ambulance, but they were able to get an initial call out for help over the radio. Dispatch was able to track the ambulance's GPS.

