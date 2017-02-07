Woman charged with breaking into four homes in Charlotte

- A local woman has been arrested after police said she broke into four homes across Charlotte.

Lisa Swinson, 40, is charged with four counts of felony breaking and entering, four counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and several three unrelated warrants.

CMPD said the first break-in occurred at 10:34 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 in the 6800 block of Valley Haven Drive. The home’s residential alarm went off and when officers arrived on scene they found damage to the front door.

About ten minutes later, officers were notified of another alarm activation at a home in the 7000 block of Valley Haven Drive. Officers immediately responded and determined that this home had also been broken into. CMPD began to canvass the neighborhood to determine if there were any witnesses.

At 11:27 a.m., a witness called 911 and reported a breaking and entering in progress in the 1800 block of Summerhill Drive. The caller said that a woman was breaking into the home and the provided a detailed description of her and her vehicle.

While officers were responding to the scene, they located a silver Suzuki Forenza that fit the description of the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop near Independence Boulevard and Wallace Road.

The driver, identified as Lisa Swinson, was positively identified and arrested on scene. Officers located stolen property inside the vehicle and transported her to the Independence Division team office where she was interviewed by detectives.

During the interview, Swinson confessed to breaking into several homes Tuesday morning and taking the property. Detectives also determined that Swinson broke into an occupied home Tuesday morning in the 6300 block of Thermal Road. During the break-in, an elderly woman was home and did realize someone was in her house.

While searching the vehicle, detectives found a purse belonging to a woman and were able to locate her at her residence in the 6300 block of Thermal Road. The woman told officers she spoke to Swinson on her back porch who said that she was helping corral the victim’s dog who got out. The woman advised she did not realize that Swinson had entered her home and took several items.

Detectives also located stolen property from a larceny from vehicle that occurred on June 30, 2016 in the 3800 block of Ayscough Road and a larceny from vehicle that occurred on July 26, 2016 in the 6800 block of Morganford Road.

Additional charges will be forthcoming, police said.

Anyone with additional information concerning these cases or the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.