Get Out Alive: Surviving a campus assault

- How would you get out alive from a campus assault?

“Happens anywhere and everywhere,” martial arts instructor Glenn Carder said.

Twenty-eight thousand students call UNC Charlotte their campus and Carder is teaching self-defense classes to some of them to prevent a campus assault.

“I see people always walking around with their ear buds in and they have no idea what’s going on around them,” one student said. “Totally oblivious to their surroundings.”

“Every time I walk around campus or at all by myself, I always carry my pepper spray on my keys,” another student said.

Carder said pepper spray is great, but not always accessible.

“You don’t actually have it in your hand, walking, pointing it in the right direction knowing where the wind is coming,” Carder explained.

Carder said your hands might be your best bet to get out alive.

UNC Charlotte has more than 400 emergency calling stations on campus. Carder said it's always the first option to avoid the situation if you can, never walk alone and be aware but if an attack were to happen -- it's best to be prepared.

"When an attacker hits you, your reaction skills have to be there," he added.

If you're interested in taking self-defense classes, you can reach out to Carder at mati.com, which is his karate class associated with Mecklenburg County Sheriff Irwin Carmichael.