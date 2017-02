Major crash involving tractor trailer partially blocks I-77 Local News Major crash involving tractor trailer partially blocks I-77 A serious accident involving a tractor trailer Tuesday partially blocked Interstate-77.

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 along I-77 southbound near Exit 9 in between Wilkinson and West Blvd.

At last check NCDOT said three of the left lanes were blocked. They hope to have the scene cleared within an hour.

No word on any injuries.