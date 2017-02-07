Family wants answers after beloved dog 'Cheese' found shot to death Local News Family wants answers after beloved dog 'Cheese' found shot to death Outrage in a Fort Mill neighborhood Tuesday after a family's pet was found shot to death on their front porch.

- Outrage in a Fort Mill neighborhood Tuesday after a family’s pet was found shot to death on their front porch.

The family has already buried their family dog of 10 years in the backyard. They said they hope the person responsible is found.

“Why? Why do I come home and see ‘Cheese’ sitting on out there, laying there bleeding,” said a member of the Harvell family.

The family came home Tuesday afternoon to find their 10-year-old Chihuahua ‘Cheese’ shot dead on the front porch.

Related: Two dog-related incidents send police to neighborhood in Fort Mill

They said their rural Fort Mill home rarely has any visitors. The death is now leading to more questions than answers.

“How could someone come in your own yard when no one is here and shoot a dog?”

The family believes someone shot the dog between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday. So far, no arrests have been made. But the family has a message for the culprit.

“I think you’ve done a cruel thing. You ain’t got no heart.”

Folks can help the Harvell family get results. If anyone has information about this case of animal cruelty you’re asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 283-3388.

In strange twist and completely separate case not far from where the Chihuahua was found dead on the porch, a separate incident involved Animal Control along the same road. A young child was bit by a dog the family was babysitting. The child is expected to be okay. The dog is in the custody of Animal Control as police continue to investigate.