Troopers: Lanes on I-77 NB reopen after crash involving tractor-trailer

Posted:Feb 08 2017 07:22AM EST

Updated:Feb 08 2017 07:53AM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - All lanes are open on I-77 NB near mile marker 14 after a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The accident happened between I-85 Exit 13 and Sunset Road, Exit 16 and caused minor delays.

Troopers told FOX 46 Charlotte the tractor-trailer carrying double and took out a highway sign when he veered off I-77. 

No injuries reported. The tractor-trailer was pulled out of the woods.

