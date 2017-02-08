CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - All lanes are open on I-77 NB near mile marker 14 after a crash involving a tractor-trailer.
The accident happened between I-85 Exit 13 and Sunset Road, Exit 16 and caused minor delays.
Troopers told FOX 46 Charlotte the tractor-trailer carrying double and took out a highway sign when he veered off I-77.
No injuries reported. The tractor-trailer was pulled out of the woods.
Troopers: Lanes on I-77 NB reopen after crash involving tractor-trailer
