Chlorine leak evacuates Newton Water Treatment Plant

- The Newton Water Treatment Plant is operating normally after experiencing a chlorine leak early Wednesday morning.



The Newton Fire Department responded around 12:15 a.m. and the Catawba County Hazmat Team also responded to ventilate the building.



The staff was evacuated and re-entered the building around 4:15 a.m.



The leak was in a chlorine pump, according to the city of Newton. The staff was unharmed while evacuating.



The plant has returned to operating and the city says there should be no impact in service to their customers.



