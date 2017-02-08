Two suspects charged after firing shots into Kannapolis Rent-A-Center

- Two suspect have been arrested after a Rent-A-Car Center in Kannapolis was shot into early Wednesday morning, according to Kannapolis Police.



Police received a call around 2:07 a.m. in reference to subjects firing shots into the Rent-A-Center on South Canon Blvd.



When officers arrived they found two men trying to place a TV into a vehicle. The suspects jumped into two different vehicles, as they left the parking lot they ran into each other, according to police.



The suspects continued south in the northbound lanes of South Canon Blvd. A short time later they were both involved in separate crashes a short distance away from the Rent-A-Center. Both drivers were caught and taken into custody.



The suspects were identified as Willie El'Beehard Anthony and Jamarqua Antonio Davis. Anthony was charged with breaking and entering, felony larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle/firearm, RDO, hit and run, felony flee to elude and NOL.



Davis was charged with breaking and entering, felony larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of marijuana, injury to real property, RDO, hit and run, fail to heed blue lights/siren, NOL.



The vehicles were stolen from China Grove, according to police. Additional charges are pending for both suspect in relation to the mother vehicle larcenies.