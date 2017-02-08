Officials: Third Gastonia house fire intentionally set

GASTONIA, NC (FOX 46) - The Gastonia Fire Department responded to another intentionally set house fire early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the 1100 block of Essex Street in Gastonia around 12:23 a.m.

When firefighters arrived they found a one story home with smoke and flames visible. They were able to extinguish the fire in ten minutes. No injuries were reported.

The house was vacant and an estimated $10,000 in damages was caused by the fire.

This is the third fire the department has ruled as intentionally set since Tuesday.

 

