Police chase puts Charlotte elementary school on lockdown, suspect in custody

- A man who led police on a brief chase in northwest Charlotte that caused the lockdown of a local elementary school has been taken into custody.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they located a stolen vehicle that was taken during a robbery on Tuesday about 11:07 a.m. near Rozzells Ferry Road and W. Trade Street. Officers say they tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver would not pull over, leading police on a chase.

The driver lost control of the vehicle near the 2600 block of Ashley Road, slamming into a tree in front of Mrs. Chris Daycare.

Thomasboro Academy had to be placed on lockdown due to police activity in the area. The lockdown has since been lifted.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was given medical attention and water before being taken away. His name and charges are expected to be released at a later time.