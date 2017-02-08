Man charged in series of business break-ins in Charlotte

A suspected burglar is in custody after admitting to being involved in a long list of apartment leasing office break-ins throughout Charlotte, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have charged James Murray, 20, with a series of crimes that impacted many businesses across the city.

The burglaries date back to September 2016. The suspect in the cases would smash the glass to the apartment complex leasing offices and take money orders from the offices, according to police.

On February 2, detectives were able to identify a Jaguar X-series that was seen in the area of one of the burglaries. They also learned that the suspect was wearing a "Ghostbusters" hoodie with stripes on the sleeve in may of the crimes. Four days later, authorities found the Jaguar with Murray inside, along with money orders from a burglary that had happened that morning, a hammer and a "Ghostbusters" sweatshirt.

Murray was arrested and later admitted to wearing the sweatshirt on multiple burglaries. He also admitted to multiple apartment leasing office burglaries.

Apartments impacted by Murray’s crimes

Hamilton Square Apartments (6017 Williams Road)

Eagle Woods Apartments (6110 Forest Glen Road)

Parkland Commons (8301 Parkland Circle)

Green Rock Estates (7259 Point Lake Drive)

Oasis at Regal Oaks (6701 English Hills Drive)

Forest Hills Apartments (5603 Farm Pond Land)

The Hamptons Apartments (8415 University Station Circle)

The Timbers Apartments (3317 Magnolia Hill Drive)

Pleasant View Apartments (8225 Pence Road)

Ashley Place Apartments (5706 Electra Land)

Anyone with additional information on these cases or susepct is asked to call Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600

